Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,810 shares of company stock worth $12,008,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of IONS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 204,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,010. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IONS

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.