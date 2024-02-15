Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 83,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,435. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $146.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.10.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.