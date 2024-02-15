Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

