Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Insider Glenn Pountney Purchases 115,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$63,250.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Glenn Pountney purchased 25,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Glenn Pountney purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Glenn Pountney purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Glenn Pountney purchased 9,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,030.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Glenn Pountney purchased 7,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,690.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Glenn Pountney purchased 7,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Glenn Pountney purchased 2,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Glenn Pountney acquired 13,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Glenn Pountney acquired 15,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,215.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Glenn Pountney acquired 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,300.00.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

Shares of MRZ opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

