Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.63 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 1,032,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,643. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 460.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,653,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

