Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Mister Car Wash
Mister Car Wash Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $91,344.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,406.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,297. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $46,000.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.