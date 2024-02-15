Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:MCW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,902. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $91,344.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,406.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,297. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

