Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Allegion worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Allegion by 147.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 96.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $133.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

