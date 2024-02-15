Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.16 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.34.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total transaction of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,489,822. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -218.34 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.