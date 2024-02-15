Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.29 Million Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.29% of Coursera worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 2,987 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $59,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 233,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $108,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $59,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,470 shares of company stock worth $21,942,721 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

