Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of DocuSign worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.09 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.37, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

