Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $2,118,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $1,352,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 406,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $176.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.98. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $191.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JLL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

