Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

