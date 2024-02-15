Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,130 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Certara worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.