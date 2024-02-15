Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,518 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of DaVita worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,067,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $123.41 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

