Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.8 %
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
