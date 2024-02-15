Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

BEN opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.