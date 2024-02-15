Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.7 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.