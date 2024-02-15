Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $2.79 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

