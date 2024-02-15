Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $254.12 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

