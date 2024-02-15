Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $2.91 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

