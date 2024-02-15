Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $103.55 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

