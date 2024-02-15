Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $612.67 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $626.18. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $592.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

