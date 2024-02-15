Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

