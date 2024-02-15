Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

