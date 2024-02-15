Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $287.77 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

