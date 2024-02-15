Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $311.37 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

