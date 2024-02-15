Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 18,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,732,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,924,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MBLY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -658.59, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -0.30.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

