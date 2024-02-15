Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

TAP traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $62.09. 98,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,012. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.61%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

