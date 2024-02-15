Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $67,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after buying an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Crown Castle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $141.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.