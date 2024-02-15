Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 104 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PGR opened at $187.95 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

