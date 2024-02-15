Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Moody’s has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $366.51 on Thursday. Moody’s has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.