Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $358.09 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $358.09 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00019520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,105,963,358 coins and its circulating supply is 832,372,460 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

