MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s current price.

MLTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

