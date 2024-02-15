Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $22.73 on Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $22.73 or 0.00043694 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $201.66 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,175,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,873,726 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

