Morgan Stanley Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $190.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $186.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $188.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

