Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $166,067.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 142,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Morphic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 5,444.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 106.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

