MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.17

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 135657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

