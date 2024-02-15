MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.1 %

MSA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.22. 164,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,491. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.66 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 226.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MSA

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.