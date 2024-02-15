Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Down 5.1%

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.19 and last traded at C$14.56. 132,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 145,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

