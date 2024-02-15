Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $19,316,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

