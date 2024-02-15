Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 653,229 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

