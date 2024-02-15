Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CONMED by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

CONMED Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

