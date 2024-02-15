Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 108.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 25.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $132.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

