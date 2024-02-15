Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fluor worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fluor by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Fluor Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

