Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,783,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

