Nano-X Imaging Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 37,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,105% compared to the average daily volume of 1,182 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NNOX

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 57.9 %

Shares of NNOX stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 35,995,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $553.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.