Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,497,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

