National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

