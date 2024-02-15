National Bankshares Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$65.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.40 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.07.

In other news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

