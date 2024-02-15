Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $293,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Crocs Stock Up 1.3 %

CROX opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.