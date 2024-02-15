Needham & Company LLC Increases Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $13.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,349. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.59.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
