Needham & Company LLC Increases Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $13.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,349. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Stories

